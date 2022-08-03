ajc logo
X

Growing prescriptions help push CVS past Q2 expectations

FILE - A customer walks into a CVS Pharmacy store, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that pharmacies could now prescribe Pfizer's Paxlovid pill directly to COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A customer walks into a CVS Pharmacy store, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that pharmacies could now prescribe Pfizer's Paxlovid pill directly to COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

National & World News
By TOM MURPHY, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims helped balance a drop in vaccinations

CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims and COVID-19 test kits sales helped to offset a drop in vaccinations.

The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects to post adjusted earnings of $8.40 to $8.60 per share this year, a 20-cent hike at both ends of the range from its previous forecast.

Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $8.35 per share, according to FactSet.

In the second quarter, adjusted earnings totaled $2.40 per share as total revenue rose 11% to $80.64 billion.

Analysts predicted earnings of $2.18 per share on $76.41 billion in revenue.

CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.

Shares of CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, climbed 2% before the opening bell.

Editors' Picks
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home24m ago
Driver injured when group in DeKalb road opens fire, police say
20h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
9h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed
1h ago
The Latest
Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation
14m ago
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
22m ago
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
23m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
20h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top