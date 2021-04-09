Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

The pressure is mounting on Schumer and the Democrats as time ticks on President Joe Biden's priorities. With the Senate evenly-split, 50-50, and the Democrats holding just a slim majority in the House, it's clear that Republicans will be able to easily block bills from passing Congress, which they plan to do.

Any single senator can halt legislation from advancing to a vote simply by signaling an intent to filibuster. Established as a way to allow unlimited debate, the filibuster practice has been sharpened over the years as a procedural weapon to grind action to a halt in the Senate.

To overcome a filibuster takes 60 votes, but some Democratic senators have proposed lowering that threshold to 51 votes, as has been done to allow approval of judicial nominees. But it would take all Democrats to agree to change the rules, and centrists, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are not on board. Senate Democrats hold the slim majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts the tie-breaking vote.

The debate ahead carries echoes of the Civil Rights era, when pro-segregation Southerners blocked voting rights and other legislation that sought to undo Jim Crow restrictions on Black Americans. They often halted bills with filibusters, including a record-setter in 1957 by South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond.

The election legislation coming before the Senate offers a vivid test case. Already approved by the House as H.R. 1, the sweeping federal package would expanding voting access by allowing universal registration, early voting by mail and other options, undoing some of Georgia's new law.