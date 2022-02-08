Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre

A board of community members, survivors of the shooting and activists of the civil rights era are providing input to shape the project. In their vision, the lanes are lit up, the lunch counter is bustling and every time someone bowls a spare or a strike, a screen above the lane supplies a fact about civil rights history. A digital display on the wall will name visitors who’ve made a commitment to seeking racial justice.

A $500,000 grant to jumpstart the renovations came from the National Park Service, which has added the bowling alley to its African American Civil Rights Network. The grant is paying for architectural plans, a new roof, electric and plumbing repairs and maybe even some work on façade, Zisholtz said.

The board also hopes the project can jumpstart a revitalization of Orangeburg, a majority-Black town of about 13,000 with a 27% poverty rate.

Zisholtz opened the building's doors last month to Orangeburg residents who used their phones to illuminate high scores painted on a side wall and shoot portraits against a backdrop of empty lanes. Some described their relatives' involvement in the civil rights movement, and recalled memories of knocking down pins after the bowling alley was integrated.

“This is history,” said Willie Dean Odom, who brought her children and grandchildren along. “I just wanted them to be a part of the memories, to see what it was like.”

For those who lived through the shootings or grew up in its shadow, the project is a way to keep pushing for justice and to make sure the killings remain a part of South Carolina's story.

In 2003, then-Gov. Mark Sanford formally apologized on behalf of the state. On the federal level, the Justice Department has indicated as recently as December that it is still reviewing the killings.

But the state has never conducted its own formal probe or offered restitution to victims. State police claimed at the time that the protesters had fired at troopers first, though many of the wounded were shot in the back or the bottoms of their feet. An FBI investigation led to charges for nine troopers. They said they acted in self-defense, and a jury of 10 white and two Black people acquitted them.

Ultimately, the only person convicted was Cleveland Sellers, a Black activist who was shot in the shoulder and went to prison for seven months on rioting charges. He was pardoned 25 years later.

“We have to continue to tell the story until justice prevails in South Carolina,” Sellers said. He was asked to speak at South Carolina State during a ceremony Tuesday to dedicate the busts of Samuel Hammond, Delano Middleton and Henry Smith, the three young students who were killed. Their likenesses have been installed in a monument on campus, the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza.

On Tuesday's 54th anniversary, the public will have one more chance to set foot inside the All-Star Bowling Lanes before renovation work starts.

Caption Orangeburg resident John Graves poses outside the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Graves and other visitors toured the empty bowling alley ahead of the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre, when state troopers shot into a crowd of students protesting to integrate the business, killing three and wounding 28. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu Caption Orangeburg resident John Graves poses outside the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Graves and other visitors toured the empty bowling alley ahead of the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre, when state troopers shot into a crowd of students protesting to integrate the business, killing three and wounding 28. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu

Caption Old bowling balls are lined up in front of the lanes at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu Caption Old bowling balls are lined up in front of the lanes at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu

Caption A visitor to the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., photographs scores painted onto a wall on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu Caption A visitor to the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., photographs scores painted onto a wall on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu

Caption Abandoned bowling shoes sit inside cubbies at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the once-segregated bowling alley where 54 years ago state police killed three Black students, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu Caption Abandoned bowling shoes sit inside cubbies at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the once-segregated bowling alley where 54 years ago state police killed three Black students, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu

Caption At the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, Nicole Thompson holds out her phone showing a letter written by then-South Carolina Lt. Gov. John West to her uncle, Alexander Nichols. As the student government vice president of South Carolina State University, Nichols had written to lawmakers seeking accountability measures following the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu Caption At the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, Nicole Thompson holds out her phone showing a letter written by then-South Carolina Lt. Gov. John West to her uncle, Alexander Nichols. As the student government vice president of South Carolina State University, Nichols had written to lawmakers seeking accountability measures following the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu) Credit: Michelle Liu Credit: Michelle Liu