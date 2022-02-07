Group falls through ice while skating at reservoir; 1 dead

The group of eight was skating at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, when the accident happened Saturday. The two who didn't fall helped the others but couldn't find one person who was the farthest from the group, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday.

One of the people who fell into the icy water of the reservoir about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of the city of South Lake Tahoe dislocated their shoulder and was taken to a hospital and released later Saturday, officials said.