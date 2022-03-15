Groff, Delany, Arnett among 'Lammy' nominees for LGBTQ books

Groff's “Matrix,” a finalist for the National Book Awards, and Arnett's “With Teeth” are nominees for best lesbian fiction, along with Verita Blackburn's “How to Wrestle a Girl,” Mia McKenzie's “Skye Falling” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.”

Hernández's “The Kissing Bug,” her investigation into a mysterious disease that recently won the PEN/Jean Stein award for the best book of 2021, is a finalist in the bisexual nonfiction category, which also includes Aisha Sabatini Sloan's "Borealis," Hasanthika Sirisena's “Dark Tourist,” Jen Winston's “Greedy” and Courtney Cook's “The Way She Feels: My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces."