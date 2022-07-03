Groenewegen pips Van Aert to win TDF stage 3 in photo finish

The stage started in Vejle on the Jutland Peninsula and ended in Sonderborg in southern Denmark after 182 kilometers (113 miles) of flat racing. Groenewegen's winning time was 4 hours, 11 minutes, 33 seconds.

Van Aert wore the leader's yellow jersey for the Jumbo–Visma team after taking it for the first time on Saturday.

Huge crowds packed the roadsides in sparkling sunshine as the Danish suporters wearing red and white turned out in force. Proudly wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey he claimed on Saturday, Danish rider Magnus Cort, who was in the early breakway group on Saturday, pulled away to take a solo lead for 130 kilometers before being caught with about 50 kilometers left.

Cort picked up more points over the three minor climbs — including the Hejlsminde Strand, the lowest of these at 40 meters above sea level — to keep the jersey until Tuesday. He held up three fingers to celebrate with his home fans and then waved to them after the pack swallowed him up.

Several riders fell on a cobblestone section with about 10 kilometers left but got back up to continue.

After a travel day, the riders will tackle five small climbs on the route from the coastal city of Dunkerque to Calais.

The race ends on July 24 in Paris.

Stage winner Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, right, crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, while Slovakia's Peter Sagan, left, points and complains during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sonderborg, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Spectators cheer as the pack passes during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sonderborg, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Thousands of spectators, some with Danish flags, line the roads waiting for the riders to pass during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sonderborg, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)