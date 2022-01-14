Grizzlies win 11th straight, beating Timberwolves 116-108

The teams exchanged leads beginning with four minutes left. Two free throws by Brandon Clarke (14 points) with 1:47 remaining gave the Grizzlies the lead for good. Memphis extended it with a layup by Bane, and Konchar’s 3-pointer with 1:02 left stretched the lead as the Timberwolves were cursed by turnovers down the stretch.

Konchar has become a key role player, and it wasn’t just his rebounding against Minnesota. The third-year guard not only had a big night on the boards but missed only one of his seven shots and was 3 of 4 from outside the arc.

“He just does a lot on the floor for us,” Morant said, adding of Konchar’s shooting “You really can’t leave him open. He’s just a sparkplug for us off the bench.”

Morant also noted that Konchar’s 17 rebounds came from the guard position. “That’s pretty tough to do,” Morant said.

But Konchar couldn’t explain how he grabs so many rebounds other than long shots like the 3s taken by Minnesota lead to long rebounds. “I don’t really got much for you on that one,” Konchar said when pressed further about his rebounding. “The ball just kind of ends up in my hands.”

Memphis, which struggled in the first half and trailed 60-53 at the break, got untracked in the third quarter as Morant scored 11 points. That was part of the Grizzlies outscoring Minnesota 37-24. That gave Memphis its biggest lead of the game at that point headed into the fourth 90-84.

For the Timberwolves it was the second straight time they let a game slip away. They lost 128-125 on Tuesday to New Orleans when Brandon Ingram hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining.

“We don’t have time to take Ls that we should have won. Tonight, I definitely feel we should have won this game, and, especially New Orleans,” Edwards said, adding: “These games hurt when you don’t have everything right and you come down to the very end and you can’t get a rebound to finish a possession.”

DON’T FORGET

Memphis’ winning streak includes wins over some of the best teams in the league, but the memories of a 43-point loss to Minnesota on Nov. 20 was enough for interim coach Darko Rajakovic to put aside any question of letdown against the imberwolves. “The last time we played this team, they really punked us,” said Rajakovic, who was filling in for head coach Taylor Jenkins who is still in health and safety protocols.

LAST WORD

Konchar, who can be low-key in his answers, made a rather obvious observation about Morant when asked what makes the Grizzlies good in these situations. “He’s really good at basketball, if you didn’t know that,” Konchar said.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Either Towns or Edwards has led Minnesota in scoring in 31 of the team’s 42 games. … Minnesota is 2-16 when trailing after three quarters. … Jarred Vanderbilt had 13 rebounds.

Grizzlies: F Killian Tillie was added to the health and safety protocols Thursday afternoon and did not play. … C Steven Adams missed his fourth game under health and safety protocols. … Konchar had 10 rebounds in the first half.

UP NEXT:

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Dallas on Friday night.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones handles the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill