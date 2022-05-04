Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Asked after the first quarter during his interview with TNT about the physical play in the period, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “No, that wasn’t physical. That was dirty.”

Draymond Green went down shortly after Brooks' ejection and went to the locker room after he appeared to be elbowed in the face. As Green, who was ejected just before halftime of Golden State’s win in Game 1, walked to the locker room during a timeout, he flashed the middle finger on each hand at the fans.

Green got stitches for a right eye laceration and returned for the start of the second quarter.

