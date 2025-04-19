Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Grizzlies star Ja Morant to play against Mavericks despite injured right ankle

Memphis star Ja Morant was set to play Friday night in the Grizzlies’ play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks as he deals with a sprained right ankle
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, bottom, reacts after hitting the floor during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, bottom, reacts after hitting the floor during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By CLAY BAILEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis star Ja Morant was set to play Friday night in the Grizzlies' play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks as he deals with a sprained right ankle.

Morant was listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the 8:30 p.m. tip.

Morant wase injured in the third quarter Tuesday night in loss to Golden State. Morant rolled the ankle when he came down on a Warriors player's foot, limping off the court. He returned in the fourth quarter, but was held to four points as the Grizzlies lost 121-116.

The Dallas-Memphis winner will face face top-seeded Oklahoma City on Sunday in the first-round of the playoffs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, reacts from the bench during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry after an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Butler, Curry lead Warriors past Grizzlies 121-116 to secure seventh seed in West playoffs

Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in play-in and into NBA playoffs

50m ago

Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

8m ago

The Latest

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14, center), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, left), and Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) fight for a loose ball during overtime in the NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

8m ago

Deadly US airstrike on Yemeni oil port escalates Trump's campaign against the Houthis

12m ago

Iran and the US prepare for a second round of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program in Rome

14m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.