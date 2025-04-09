Nation & World News
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells taken off on a stretcher after hard landing

Memphis Grizzlies starting guard Jaylen Wells was taken by medical personnel from the court on a stretcher after the rookie made a fast-break dunk and landed hard on his head from a midair collision with Charlotte’s K
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

19 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies starting guard Jaylen Wells was taken by medical personnel from the court on a stretcher on Tuesday after the rookie made a fast-break dunk and landed hard on his head from a midair collision with Charlotte's K.J. Simpson.

Wells caught an outlet pass from Ja Morant and went up to the rim, when Simpson inadvertently undercut him from behind after trying to catch up to the play. The contact caused Wells to lose his balance while in the air and land awkwardly on his side as his head slammed against the court near the baseline. He was down for eight minutes before being lifted onto the stretcher with his head strapped in to restrict motion.

The game was delayed a total of 23 minutes, including warmup time for both teams. Officials called a Flagrant 2 foul on Simpson after a replay review for unnecessary contact, which comes with an automatic ejection. Simpson immediately bent down to check on Wells after their collision and was visibly distraught while Wells was being tended to in the silent arena.

A 2024 second-round draft pick out of Washington State, Wells has yet to miss a game for Memphis while starting 74 of 79 games. The 6-foot-7 Wells entered Tuesday’s game with averages of 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The Grizzlies entered the night in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Western Conference.

