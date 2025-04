Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder with left hip contusion after hard fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant was knocked out of the Grizzlies' playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a left hip contusion after taking a hard fall under the basket late in the first half.

Morant went down hard with just over three minutes remaining in the half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the second half after not joining the team at the start of the third quarter. Luke Kennard took his place in the Memphis lineup.

Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor. After shooting the ensuing free throws, Morant went to the locker room with Memphis up 67-40.