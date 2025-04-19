Nation & World News
Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 120-106 to set up a 1st-round playoff series with the Thunder

Ja Morant overcame a sprained right ankle to score 22 points and add nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 on Friday night to advance to the NBA playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)- passes the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12)- passes the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By CLAY BAILEY – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant overcame a sprained right ankle to score 22 points and add nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 on Friday night to advance to the NBA playoffs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and Desmond Bane added 22 as the Grizzlies turned away several Dallas rallies in the second half.

Memphis secured the Western Conference’s eighth seed and will open against top-seeded Oklahoma City in a best-of-seven series beginning Sunday on the Thunder’s home court.

Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 40 points and nine nine rebounds, Klay Thompson added 18 points.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) battles Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, center, shoots the ball past Dallas Mavericks defenders during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) and center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and forward Naji Marshall, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd yells to his players during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

