X

Grisham has 4 RBIs, Padres beat D-backs in Tatis' return

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 in Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return from a PED suspension

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.'s long-awaited return to the baseball field included zero hits, one terrific defensive play and a victory for the San Diego Padres.

Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 in Tatis' return from a PED suspension Thursday night.

“It's great to be back out there with my boys,” Tatis said. “Just happy to get that ‘W' and be back out there. Embraced every single moment, embraced the fans, embraced everything.”

Tatis was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first regular-season game since 2021, batting leadoff and playing right field. His highlight of the night came on defense in the eighth, when he sprinted back and to his left before snagging a line drive, robbing Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit.

Manager Bob Melvin said when the ball came off Rojas' bat, he didn't even look to see where it landed because he thought it was a sure double. Then he heard the fans roar and realized Tatis — who made the switch to the outfield from shortstop during the offseason — had made the catch.

“It's just not that easy to come in and get four or five hits like everyone expects," Melvin said. “But he definitely contributed in the outfield.”

The 24-year-old Tatis missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist and then an 80-game PED suspension.

Grisham and Bogaerts were among the Padres that made up for Tatis' slow offensive start. Grisham drove home two runs in the second inning to give the Padres a 2-0 lead and had another two-run double in the sixth that made it 7-5.

Bogaerts mashed a 405-foot shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season. Matt Carpenter also had a solo homer.

Tatis was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos in his first at-bats at Chase Field, thanks to a large contingent of Padres fans.

“There were more Padres fans than Arizona fans,” Tatis said. “It was amazing how they showed up, they were loud and it felt like we were at home.”

The Padres jumped to a 5-1 lead after Carpenter's homer in the fourth, but the D-backs responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning off righty Michael Wacha to tie it. Rojas had a two-run single in the rally.

Wacha last just four innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked one. Brent Honeywell (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up five runs over five innings. Kyle Nelson (3-1) took the loss after giving up two unearned runs in relief.

The D-backs lost despite a 12-7 advantage in hits. Christian Walker had a three-hit night, including a double and an RBI.

BUMGARNER OUT

The Diamondbacks also made roster news Thursday, though it was a subtraction instead of an addition.

Arizona designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, eating roughly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020.

The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup at St. Louis on Wednesday.

The left-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing his long-term deal. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

MAKING MOVES

Padres: Sent OF Brandon Dixon to Triple-A to make room for Tatis. They also transferred RHP Robert Suarez to the 60-day IL.

Diamondbacks: RHP Anthony Misiewicz was added to the roster after Bumgarner was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Padres send RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound Friday night. He'll face RHP Zac Gallen (2-1, 3.33 ERA), who has thrown 14 2/3 scoreless innings over his past two starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness8h ago

Credit: Taj'h Butler

Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech
3h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
19h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hong Kong bishop invites head of China's state-backed church
6m ago
Booker has 45 points, Suns top Leonard-less Clippers 129-124
12m ago
Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan ends Australian defamation suit
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
4h ago
Read about expenses by ATL airport staff that was flagged in internal report
7h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top