Griner concerned for American journalist held in Russia

In their statement, the Griners said they were grateful for Biden and his administration's efforts to rescue those being held abroad, noting the recent release of Jeff Woodke more than six years after his kidnapping in Niger and Paul Rusesabagina, a U.S. legal resident, after his imprisonment for more than two years in Rwanda.

The Griners called on their supporters to encourage the administration to do everything possible to bring wrongly detained Americans home.

With Russia's Federal Security Service accusing Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information, more than 30 news organizations and press freedom advocates have written to Russia's U.S. ambassador to express concern that Russia is sending the message that reporting inside the country is criminalized.