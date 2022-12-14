Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final

It was Griezmann’s perfectly timed run beyond the Morocco defense that carried the ball into the penalty area that led to the opening goal on Wednesday. Theo Hernández was the eventual beneficiary in the fifth minute.

When Morocco put France under severe pressure in the second half, Griezmann responded with tackles, headers and blocks. All his boundless energy was needed before the win was sealed by substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s instant impact — and instant goal — in the 79th.

When it was over, Griezmann slowly raised both arms and walked across the field to hug defender Ibrahima Konaté, who also was an immense barrier to Morocco's persistent attacks.

Griezmann then went to console some of his opponents, seeking out goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who also plays in the Spanish league.

Griezmann has become a perfect example of how France has evolved after 10 years under coach Didier Deschamps.

The team reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014 and then played in the 2016 European Championship final, losing to Portugal at home in Paris. The French followed that with the World Cup title in 2018, and they'll get a chance to win a third in their history on Sunday against Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

The spine of this team — goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, center back Raphaël Varane, Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud — has been a constant presence. Mbappé’s explosive speed and goals entered the mix in 2017 and have brought glory to the second half of the Deschamps era.

On Sunday, there may yet be more to add to the already impressive list of achievements.

