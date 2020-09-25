Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests make a return

They demand that lawmakers stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal that asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Climate protests are also planned elsewhere on Friday.

The day of protests started a day earlier in the Arctic, when British climate activist and ornithologist Mya-Rose Craig, stood on a piece of ice broken off from the ice cap.

The 18-year-old bird lover and founder of the non-profit Black2Nature said she believes it’s the most northerly climate strike ever. Her group encourages inner-city children from black and ethnic minority backgrounds to explore nature.

“Being on a tiny ice floe like this and just floating in the middle of a sea of slush has really just reminded me how delicate the Arctic is,” she said. “I think the youth strike movement is amazing because it’s brought so much energy to the anti-climate change movement where suddenly hundreds of thousands of young people around the world have a voice and they’re using it.”

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Janerik Henriksson Credit: Janerik Henriksson

