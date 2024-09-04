Nation & World News

Grenfell Tower was a 'death trap' due to failures by UK government and industry, inquiry finds

A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire says decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a “death trap” where 72 people lost their lives
FILE - A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from the Grenfell Tower building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from the Grenfell Tower building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire said Wednesday that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a "death trap" where 72 people lost their lives.

The years-long public inquiry into the 2017 blaze concluded that there was no “single cause” of the tragedy, but said a combination of dishonest companies, weak or incompetent regulators and complacent government led the building to be covered in combustible cladding that turned a small apartment fire into the deadliest blaze on British soil since World War II.

The inquiry's head, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, said the victims' deaths were all avoidable, and “those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years" by multiple people and organizations.

“All contributed to it in one way or another, in most cases through incompetence but in some cases through dishonesty and greed," he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer apologized on behalf of British state, saying the tragedy “should never have happened” and promising the victims justice.

While the report may give survivors some of the answers they have long sought, they face a wait to see whether anyone responsible will be prosecuted. Police will examine the inquiry’s conclusions before deciding on charges.

Natasha Elcock, of Grenfell United, a group representing survivors and bereaved families, urged authorities to “deliver justice and bring charges against those who are culpable for the deaths of our loved ones.”

“Today’s report speaks to the lack of competence, understanding and fundamental failure to perform the most basic duties of care,” said Elcock, a survivor of the fire who lost her uncle in the tragedy. “We paid the price for systematic dishonesty, institutional indifference and neglect.”

The fire broke out in the early hours of June 14, 2017, in a fourth-floor apartment and spread up the 25-story building like a lit fuse, fueled by flammable cladding panels on the tower’s exterior walls.

The tragedy horrified the nation and raised questions about lax safety regulations and other failings by officials and businesses that contributed to so many deaths.

“How was it possible in 21st century London for a reinforced concrete building, itself structurally impervious to fire, to be turned into a death trap?” asked the report.

It concluded: “There is no simple answer to that question.”

Grenfell Tower, built from concrete in the 1970s, had been covered during a refurbishment in the years before the fire with aluminum and polyethylene cladding — a layer of foam insulation topped by two sheets of aluminum sandwiched around a layer of polyethylene, a combustible plastic polymer that melts and drips on exposure to heat.

The report was highly critical of companies that made the building’s cladding. It said they engaged in “systematic dishonesty,” manipulating safety tests and misrepresenting the results to claim the material was safe.

It said insulation manufacturer Celotex was unscrupulous, and another insulation firm, Kingspan, “cynically exploited the industry’s lack of detailed knowledge.” It said cladding panel maker Arconic “concealed from the market the true extent of the danger.”

The combustible cladding was used on the building because it was cheap and because of “incompetence of the organizations and individuals involved in the refurbishment” – including architects, engineers and contractors — all of whom thought safety was someone else’s responsibility, the report said.

The inquiry concluded the failures multiplied because bodies in charge of enforcing Britain’s building standards were weak, the local authority was uninterested and the “complacent” Conservative-led U.K. government ignored safety warnings because of a commitment to deregulation.

The inquiry has held more than 300 public hearings and examined around 1,600 witness statements. An initial report published in 2019, looking at what happened the night of the fire, criticized the fire department for telling residents to stay in their apartments and await rescue. The advice was changed almost two hours after the fire broke out, too late for many on the upper floors to escape.

London Fire Brigade came in for further criticism for a “chronic lack of effective management and leadership." The report said firefighters were not adequately trained to deal with a high-rise fire and were issued with old communications equipment that didn’t work properly.

The Grenfell tragedy prompted soul-searching about inequality in Britain. Grenfell was a public housing building set in one of London’s richest neighborhoods — a stones’ throw from the pricey boutiques and elegant houses of Notting Hill — and many victims were working-class people with immigrant roots. The victims came from 23 countries and included taxi drivers and architects, a poet, an acclaimed young artist, retirees and 18 children.

The report said the inquiry had “seen no evidence that any of the decisions that resulted in the creation of a dangerous building or the calamitous spread of fire were affected by racial or social prejudice.”

In the wake of the fire, the U.K. government banned metal composite cladding panels for all new buildings and ordered similar combustible cladding to be removed from hundreds of tower blocks across the country. But it’s an expensive job and the work hasn’t been carried out on some apartment buildings because of wrangling over who should pay.

The report made multiple recommendations, including tougher fire safety rules, a national fire and rescue college and a single independent regulator for the construction industry to replace the current mishmash of bodies.

The ruined tower, which stood for months after the fire like a black tombstone on the west London skyline, still stands, now covered in white sheeting. A green heart and the words “Grenfell forever in our hearts” are emblazoned at the top.

Police are investigating dozens of individuals and companies and are considering charges, including corporate and individual manslaughter. But they say any prosecutions are unlikely to come before late 2026.

“I can’t pretend to imagine the impact of such a long police investigation on the bereaved and survivors, but we have one chance to get our investigation right,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police.

Sandra Ruiz, whose 12-year-old niece, Jessica Urbano Ramirez, died in the fire, said that “for me, there’s no justice without people going behind bars.”

“Our lives were shattered on that night. People need to be held accountable,” she said. “People who have made decisions putting profit above people’s safety need to be behind bars.”

___

Associated Press writers Danica Kirka and Pan Pylas contributed to this story.

A flock of pigeons fly past the remains of Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the memorial wall by Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People pay their respects at the Grenfell tower to mark the two-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower block fire, in London, Friday, June 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo smoke and flames rise from the Grenfell Tower high-rise building in west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Tributes are tied to a fence, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in support of those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE _ Demonstrators march in the Grenfell fire one year anniversary solidarity march organized by Justice4Grenfell and the Fire Brigade's Union, in Westminster in London, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A man sorts articles of food, clothing and household items for those made homeless by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre left, meets people affected by the fire at Grenfell Towers, during a visit to the Westway sports centre which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the disaster in London, Friday, June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People hold up a sign with the image of Chief Executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation Robert Black, during a protest outside Kensington Town Hall following the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Friday June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Demonstrators demand justice for the victims of the recent apartment block fire at Grenfell Tower, after marching to parliament in central London Wednesday June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A demonstrator confronts a police officer as they demand justice for the victims of the recent deadly apartment block fire at Grenfell Tower, as they march towards parliament in a "Day of Rage" demonstration, in central London Wednesday June 21, 2017. (AP Photo / Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan holds a press conference as he visits the scene of the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A woman is comforted after respecting a minute's silence near to Grenfell Tower in west London Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People gather outside Kensington Town Hall during protests following the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Friday June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People hold up photos of their loved ones, victims of the fire, as they leave the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, Thursday Dec. 14, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Green balloons are carried by Notting Hill Methodist Church in support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower in London, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), File

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch from a balcony as people walk during a demonstration following the fire at Grenfell Towers that engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday morning, in London, Friday June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Emergency services workers take part in a minute's silence in front of Grenfell Tower in London, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People write messages on a wall for the victims and in support for those affected by the fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the memorial wall by the remains of the Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. ((AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A mural in memory of Grenfell Tower after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of the remains of Grenfell Tower, after a fire in June, 2017, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in which 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Timeline of events surrounding the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in West London that killed...55m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2 men from Europe charged with 'swatting' plot targeting former US president and members...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UK government mulling crackdown on outdoor smoking. Pubs are unhappy
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin will compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ amid deportation...6m ago
Even dollar store chains are seeing a pullback in spending as higher prices squeeze more...12m ago
Questions swirl around attempted jailbreak in Congo as families of victims demand...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon