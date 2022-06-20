ajc logo
Greitens brandishes gun in video, says he's 'RINO hunting'

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted a campaign video ad on social media on Monday that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he's going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a building before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.

Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters through the smoke and says, "Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

Twitter said Greitens' post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public's interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company's move prevented the post from being shared any further.

Facebook says it removed the video "for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”

Greitens campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

