Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Gregg Popovich has medical incident in restaurant, is resting at home, AP source says

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant
FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich watches play during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, March 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich watches play during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, March 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The 76-year-old Popovich, who missed most of this season while recovering from what the Spurs called a mild stroke, was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Popovich nor the team released any details publicly.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, obtained video footage of what it said was Popovich being wheeled away from the restaurant on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance. TMZ said rescue officials were called by someone reporting that a person fainted in the restaurant.

Popovich had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over as acting head coach that night and wound up coaching the team's final 77 games of the season.

Popovich was in regular contact with Johnson and often in the facility, even addressing the team on at least one occasion in February. Popovich, at that time, said he hopes he can “return to coaching in the future.”

The Spurs have not given any indication if Popovich plans to be back in time for the start of next season. He is under contract with the team through the 2027-28 season.

Popovich is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has led the Spurs to five NBA championships and guided USA Basketball to an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He's the all-time wins leader in NBA history and one of only three coaches to win the NBA coach of the year award three times, Don Nelson and Pat Riley being the others.

His tenure with the Spurs goes back to 1988 when he joined the club as an assistant coach. He left in 1992 and returned May 31, 1994, as executive vice president for basketball operations and general manager.

He fired Bob Hill and appointed himself coach on Dec. 10, 1996, holding that title ever since.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

San Antonio's Stephon Castle is the rookie of the year favorite, and that has him thinking ahead

Butler, Curry lead Warriors past Grizzlies 121-116 to secure seventh seed in West playoffs

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling grateful that he's healthy for the postseason this time around

The Latest

Placeholder Image

ACLU claims administration is restarting deportations under 18th century wartime law

6m ago

Judge says detained Tufts student must be transferred from Louisiana to Vermont

8m ago

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, violation of social media policy

10m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.