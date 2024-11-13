Greg Maffei steps down as CEO of Liberty Media, the company that owns F1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Greg Maffei is stepping down as president and chief executive of Liberty Media, the company that owns Formula 1.

Liberty Media said in a statement Wednesday that Maffei would leave his role when his contract expires at the end of the year and become an advisor. The company's 83-year-old chairman John Malone will be the interim CEO.

“While it’s never easy to leave an organization as dynamic as Liberty, I am confident that this is the right time,” Maffei, 64, said in a statement.