Greg Cronin fired as coach of Anaheim Ducks after 2 seasons

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Greg Cronin was fired Saturday as coach of the Anaheim Ducks after two seasons, general manager Pat Verbeek announced.

“He is responsible in many ways for the improvement we’ve seen from our young core. However, after several weeks of careful evaluation, I concluded we needed a change in direction and a new voice,” Verbeek said in a statement about Cronin. “This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I felt it was necessary to continue our progress toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender that I know we can be.”

Cronin is the first coach fired since the regular season ended on Thursday with more changes expected around the league. Chicago and Philadelphia have interim coaches.