ajc logo
X

Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Greens party have indicated that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months

BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Greens party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months.

The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid a feared energy crunch. Some in the government insisted that all three reactors should stay online until 2024, prompting a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled Monday.

Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF that the plan was “one I can work with, one I can live with.”

Greens chairman Omid Nouripour said Scholz's top-down decision also effectively ended the debate over whether to buy new fuel for the reactors and operate them beyond April 15.

“That's good,” he tweeted.

Still, Nouripour said the third reactor, Emsland in the northwest of the country, wasn't required to safeguard Germany's power supply. Experts have made a similar case, arguing that the north of the country has so much wind power that it doesn't need nuclear energy.

An alliance of anti-nuclear groups in the Emsland region slammed Scholz's decision. They said the aging reactor poses a considerable risk, noting that it hasn't undergone period safety inspections for years.

The groups said they plan to stage protests against the decision in the coming weeks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate9h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fire crews hitting hot spots after massive blaze at vacant Midtown building
57m ago

Credit: Family photo

‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-285
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons celebrate with beer party
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons celebrate with beer party
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local hospitals feel the brunt of AMC’s emergency room closure
39m ago
The Latest

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
13m ago
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
20m ago
WORLD CUP WATCH: Cavani back scoring to boost Uruguay hopes
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
18h ago
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top