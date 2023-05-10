BreakingNews
UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
X

Greenpeace sues Italian energy company ENI, accusing it of knowingly contributing to climate change

National & World News
13 minutes ago
Greenpeace and an environmental coalition including 12 Italian citizens are suing Italian energy company ENI

ROME (AP) — Greenpeace and an environmental coalition including 12 Italian citizens are suing Italian energy company ENI, accusing it of knowingly contributing to climate change.

The complaint names ENI as well as its two biggest shareholders, the Italian Economy Ministry and the Italian state lender and public investment bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. It's seeking past and future damages as a result of “climate change to which ENI has significantly contributed by its conduct in recent decades, while being aware of it,” according to a statement from Greenpeace Italy.

ENI didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday. Greenpeace said that ENI was served with the complaint on Tuesday, the eve of a shareholder meeting.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in recent years by government entities and others against oil companies, often alleging they misled people on climate change and seeking to force them to help pay for the damages caused by climate change and the costs of adapting to it.

The Italian litigation, initiated by Greenpeace Italia, the ReCommon group and 12 Italians who say they have already been affected by rising temperatures, is asking the Rome tribunal to find that ENI violated Italians' human rights to life, health and undisturbed family life by pursuing an industrial policy that violated Italy’s international commitments.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to oblige ENI to change its industrial strategy to reduce emissions by at least 45% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels to keep the average global temperature increase within 1.5 degrees Celsius, as called for by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

BREAKING: UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash44m ago

Credit: AP

Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from his campaign, lying to Congress
5m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews work to fill sinkhole on Buford Highway; drivers diverted
13m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell neighbors fear sinkholes, stormwater damage will lead to roads caving in
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell neighbors fear sinkholes, stormwater damage will lead to roads caving in
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, including stealing from campaign to buy...
5m ago
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
6m ago
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
5h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top