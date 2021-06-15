ajc logo
X

Greenpeace protestor parachutes into stadium at Euro 2020

The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)
The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

National & World News | 54 minutes ago
A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship

MUNICH (AP) — A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras.

He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field, where Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him.

He was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

A protestor is escorted by stewards before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)
A protestor is escorted by stewards before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Credit: Matthias Hangst

A protestor is lead of the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)
A protestor is lead of the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Credit: Matthias Hangst

A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)
A Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

A demonstrator landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)
A demonstrator landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Paraglider walks on the pitch prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)
Paraglider walks on the pitch prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

Credit: Franck Fife

Credit: Franck Fife

Germany's Antonio Ruediger, right, and Germany's Robin Gosens speak to a protestor who landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)
Germany's Antonio Ruediger, right, and Germany's Robin Gosens speak to a protestor who landed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Credit: Matthias Hangst

Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)
Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

Credit: Franck Fife

Credit: Franck Fife

Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)
Paraglider soars through the air prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

Credit: Franck Fife

Credit: Franck Fife

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top