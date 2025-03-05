Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Greenland's leader says the island 'is ours' as Trump vows to acquire the territory

Greenland’s prime minister says “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought, in defiance of the claim by President Donald Trump that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
By DANICA KIRKA and STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland's prime minister declared Wednesday that "Greenland is ours" and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the United States will acquire the territory "one way or another" even though his administration supports the Arctic island's right of self-determination.

Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede said the island’s citizens are neither American nor Danish because they are Greenlandic. The United States needs to understand that, he wrote in a post in Greenlandic and Danish on Facebook Wednesday, adding the future of Greenland will be decided by its people.

His post came hours after Trump made a direct appeal to Greenlanders in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, a week before islanders head to the polls for parliamentary elections.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said. “We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."

But Trump also said his administration was "working with everybody involved to try to get it," referring to his wishes to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally.

“We need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Many in Greenland, a vast and mineral-rich island that is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, are worried and offended by Trump's threats to seize control of homeland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in an interview with broadcaster TV2, echoed Egede in repeating that Greenland is not for sale.

She said that Denmark would like to hold onto its commonwealth, but it's a commonwealth that must be improved through equality and respect.

‘More equal relationship’

Asked about Trump's comments, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Wednesday he did not think Greenlanders wanted to separate from Denmark in order to instead become “an integrated part of America.”

Løkke sought to strike an optimistic tone, saying he believed that Trump's reference to respecting Greenlanders' right to self-determination was “the most important part of that speech.”

"I'm very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this. They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we're working on that, to have a more equal relationship," the minister said during a trip to Finland, adding it was important that next week's parliamentary elections are free and fair "without any kind of international intervention."

Greenlanders will head to the polls Tuesday. Trump's recent comments about taking over the island have ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark, which has become a key issue during campaign season.

__

Dazio reported from Berlin.

A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People wave Greenland flags during an event organized by Qupanuk Olsen, Greenland's most popular social media influencer and a candidate for the Naleraq party in the next March 11 election, in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Takeaways from AP's report on Greenlanders resisting Trump's talk of acquiring their homeland

On a cold northern island, a mantra rises: 'Greenland is not for sale'

Doug Ford reelected as Ontario’s premier with mandate to fight Trump tariffs

The Latest

This combination photo shows New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Feb. 20, 2025, in New York, from left, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, July 25, 2024, in Chicago, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, May 3, 2024, in Denver and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Nov. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York will testify before Congress on 'sanctuary cities'

9m ago

The Supreme Court confronts a national headache: What to do with the growing pile of nuclear waste

9m ago

Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia

11m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.