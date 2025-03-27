Greenland lawmakers form a new government on the eve of Vance visit

LONDON (AP) — Greenlandic lawmakers on Thursday agreed to form a new government, banding together to resist U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to annex the Arctic island, local media reported.

Four of the five parties elected to Greenland’s parliament earlier this month have agreed to form a coalition that will have 23 of 31 seats in the legislature. The agreement is set to be signed Friday, the newspaper Sermitsiaq reported, citing Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Demokraatit, the biggest party in parliament.

The agreement comes as Trump ramps up his effort to gain control of Greenland "one way or the other." U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to arrive Friday in Greenland, where he will visit America's Pituffik Space Base, which supports missile surveillance and missile defense operations.