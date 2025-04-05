Green scores 34 as Rockets snap Thunder's 11-game winning streak with 125-111 victory

Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 33 points and Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 to reach 20 points for the 70th straight game, moving past Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NBA history.

The Rockets were up by 12 in the third when they used a 10-2 spurt to extend the lead to 93-73 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. But Gilgeous-Alexander scored eight points in a 12-3 run to end the quarter and cut the lead to 96-85 entering the fourth.

Takeaways

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, who had 20 points, made a career-high six 3-pointers after going 1 of 11 combined from long range in his last three games.

Rockets: Houston got the win despite missing perhaps its best defender with Dillon Brooks serving a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul Wednesday night.

Key moment

Houston’s run in the fourth after the Thunder cut the lead to nine, which was capped by a 3 from Green.

Key stat

Houston outrebounded Oklahoma City 48-33.

Up next

Houston visits Golden State on Sunday night and the Thunder play the first of consecutive games against the Lakers on Sunday.

