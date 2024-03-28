Nation & World News

Green Day will headline United Nations-backed global climate concert in San Francisco

Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert on Tuesday at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco
FILE - Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 24, 2023. Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert on April 2 at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert on Tuesday at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco.

The intimate event, which is co-hosted by the Recording Academy, aims to bring attention to the inequalities exacerbated by climate change.

Ultra Q, an alternative rock band fronted by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong's son Jakob Danger, will open.

Proceeds from the concert will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and a MusiCares climate fund to benefit musicians affected by climate change.

The Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance will honor Green Day for their “commitment to social justice and environmental causes,” according to a press release.

“As world renowned artists and activists, Green Day continues to leverage its major influence and platform to bring awareness to the impact of climate change on the people and the environment," Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

“The United Nations was founded in San Francisco almost 80 years ago to safeguard human rights and dignity from crisis and tragedy. It is only fitting that we are back in San Francisco,” he said.

"Music is one of humanity's greatest resources. It moves the world," Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, added. "And we are grateful for Green Day's longstanding dedication to promoting social justice."

Tickets will become available for purchase on Friday at 12 p.m. PDT via Ticketmaster.

