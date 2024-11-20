Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Greek workers hold general strike over high cost of living and call for collective wage agreements

Greek public and private sector workers have walked off the job in a 24-hour general strike that is disrupting services across the country, with public transport in the capital suspended for several hours and ferries that connect the islands to the mainland tied up in port
Commuters stand outside the closed main metro Syntagma station, during a nationwide general strike organized by private and public sector unions demanding for better wages, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Commuters stand outside the closed main metro Syntagma station, during a nationwide general strike organized by private and public sector unions demanding for better wages, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
39 minutes ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek public and private sector workers walked off the job Wednesday in a 24-hour general strike that is disrupting services across the country, with public transport in the capital suspended for several hours and ferries that connect the islands to the mainland tied up in port.

Medical staff at state-run hospitals and teachers are also participating in the strike, called by labor unions to protest the high cost of living and demand collective wage agreements that were scaled back during Greece’s nearly decade-long financial crisis that began in 2010.

Journalists at Greek media outlets held their own 24-hour strike in support on Tuesday, pulling all news broadcasts off the air for the day, so they could cover Wednesday’s general strike.

Protest marches were planned for central Athens later Wednesday.

Unions have criticized the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for failing to tackle inflation and housing policies, which have eroded workers’ living standards.

Greece’s financial crisis saw a quarter of the country’s economy wiped out after decades of profligate spending left it locked out of international bond markets. Successive international bailouts came on condition the country implement deeply unpopular reforms that included pension and wage cuts and saw poverty and unemployment rates spiral.

Greece has since returned to healthy growth and recently achieved investment-grade status again, but it still retains the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the European Union.

Commuters stand outside the closed main metro Syntagma station, during a nationwide general strike organized by private and public sector unions demanding for better wages, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Greece to repay chunk of bailout debt early and touts recovery during anger over cost of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police in Georgia break up protesters' camp in Tbilisi but they quickly return
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protesters in Georgia's capital set up a tent camp and demand new elections, wary of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region over pro-Moscow...
The Latest
Stock market today: Global stocks mixed as worries over Russia-Ukraine war loom9m ago
Time ticks down for negotiators at UN climate talks to find deal to curb warming and its...18m ago
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack31m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game