Greek unions strike, seek return to pre-pandemic work rules

Greece’s center-right government says the draft legislation currently being debated in parliament will allow greater flexibility within the work week and also modernize regulations to grant new fathers longer paternity leave.

Opponents, including the main left-wing opposition party that is backing the strikes, have accused the government of using coronavirus lockdowns as a pretext to further erode longstanding work rights and legal protections for employees. They fear it will allow employers to get out of paying overtime and to set schedules that are disruptive to workers' lives.