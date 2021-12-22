Greek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegations

Police and court officials in the northern city of Thessaloniki said the 58-year-old man was taken into custody for alleged breaches of personal data protection laws. He was identified by Greek media as Stathis Panagiotopoulos, a member of the popular “Radio Arvyla” (Unconfirmed Rumors) show that has run on Greek private TV since 2008.

Panagiotopoulos was removed from the show earlier this month after a former partner alleged that he had posted online, without her consent, videos of them having sex. Another complaint followed, and the allegations led to a broad discussion in Greece about men publishing pornographic material without the consent of the women involved.