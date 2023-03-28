X

Greek prime minister calls general election for May 21

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 18 hours ago
Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called a general election on May 21 in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls.

The Feb. 28 train crash in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting a lead by the conservative New Democracy party by about half to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza.

“The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term. But more recently his reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety.

The election is unlikely to produce a new government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players2h ago

Credit: NATALIE CAUDILL

Jurors acquit four accused of massive health care fraud
11h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
10h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Axel Lowe, original 99X member, departs a revived version of the station without warning
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

After school shooting, Tenn. gun laws likely to remain lax
25m ago
Daughter: Mississippi tornado victim was ‘beautiful soul’
30m ago
Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China
42m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
15h ago
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
13h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top