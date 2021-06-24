Greek priest charged over acid attack on 7 senior bishops

Discarded black robes thrown off by the bishops and attending clergy also had bloodstains and burn holes.

The governing Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church described the attack as “abhorrent and unprecedented,” confirming that the suspect had been removed from the priesthood after holding the lower rank of deacon.

Church officials said he was removed for “ecclesiastical and criminal offenses” including fraud and illegal possession of drugs, adding that he had made threatening posts on social media ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.

The attack was also condemned by Greece's government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police have not said what caustic substance was used in the attack but the suspect's lawyer described it as acid when talking to reporters outside a courthouse where the charges were being prepared.

“The suspect ... is a psychiatric patient who is taking strong medication,” his lawyer Andreas Theodoropoulos said. “He did not fully comprehend the consequences of his action ... but was responding to a perceived injustice.”

