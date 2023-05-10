BreakingNews
Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
X

Greek police rescue new group of migrants from border islet

National & World News
1 hour ago
Greek police say 17 migrants have been rescued from a tiny islet in the river that runs along Greece’s northeastern land border with Turkey

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A group of 17 stranded migrants, including eight children, have been rescued from a tiny islet in the river that runs along Greece's northeastern land border with Turkey, police said Wednesday.

A police statement said the migrants were left on the islet in the Evros River by a smuggler who had ferried them across from the Turkish side in a boat. All 17 were in good health, the statement said. They identified themselves as Syrians, police said.

Wednesday's rescue came a week after a similar incident involving 39 migrants found stranded on an Evros islet. In both cases, police said the migrants phoned humanitarian groups for assistance, who in turn notified Greek authorities and members of the European Union’s Frontex border agency stationed in the area.

The Evros is a major crossing point for thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in Europe, who mostly pay smugglers to ferry them to Greece. The Greek authorities are planning to extend a fence designed to stop illegal crossings that currently covers part of the Evros border.

Humanitarian groups have accused Greece of sending migrants caught crossing the Evros illegally back to Turkey without allowing them to claim asylum, in breach of international law. Greece denies that.

___ Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
12m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews work to fill sinkhole on Buford Highway; drivers diverted
50m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
8m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
8m ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Roswell restaurant owners have heated meeting with mayor on Canton Street changes
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Egyptian TV station announces Gaza cease-fire, but Israeli-Palestinian fighting persists
4m ago
Correction: Serbia-Shootings story
5m ago
Vermont governor signs shield bills aimed at protecting access to medicated abortion
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
6h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top