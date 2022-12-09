Greek police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Andonis Tasios, general secretary of the Roma community where the boy lives, was among the protesters outside the courthouse Friday. “They shot him because of his color. If he wasn’t Roma, they wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

Members of the Roma community in Greece have long faced discrimination and many often live on the margins of society.

The 16-year-old, who was chased by motorcycle police after he allegedly drove away from a gas station without paying a 20-euro (dollar) bill early Monday, was hit in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The 34-year-old police officer who fired the shot has been suspended and faces charges of attempted manslaughter with possible intent and illegally firing his weapon. He was set to appear Friday before an investigating magistrate to be questioned over the incident.

Police have said the youth tried to ram one of the motorcycles involved in the pursuit with his pickup truck, and that two shots were fired in an attempt to stop the truck from hitting the vehicle.

In a preliminary court appearance earlier in the week, the police officer said he fired his weapon because he feared for the lives of his colleagues but he had not aimed at the youth. During his questioning Friday, the officer said the youth had tried to ram the motorcycle three times.

The shooting has sparked days of violent protests, with vehicles and at least one business torched and police coming under fire from shotguns. Greece’s state-run ERT broadcaster said Friday that one police officer had been lightly injured by shotgun pellets during unrest overnight west of Athens.

