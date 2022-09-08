ajc logo
X

Greek police find large group of migrants at Turkish border

National & World News
1 hour ago
Greek authorities say they have located a large group of migrants on an islet on the Greek side of a river that runs along the border with Turkey

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have located a large group of migrants on an islet on the Greek side of a river that runs along the border with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for people illegally entering Europe.

A police statement Thursday said a search and rescue operation was underway to bring the migrants off the islet in the Evros River. The water level at this time of the year is shallow, which allows for easy crossing on foot at many points.

Police said they launched the operation after Turkish authorities informed them that more than 300 migrants were on the Greek islet.

No information was available on the precise number of the migrants, their nationalities or health condition.

Relations between regional rivals Greece and Turkey are at a low point, and Athens routinely accuses Ankara of encouraging migrants to cross illegally into Greek territory. Turkey in turn accuses Greek authorities of illegally turning back migrants who have made it over to the Greek side, without allowing them to apply for asylum.

Last month, a group of 38 migrants was found on a Greek islet after several days of reports that they were being pushed from one side of the border to the other.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Executives warn abortion law is hurting Georgia companies6h ago
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday on bribery charges
21h ago
Prosecutor in “Midnight in the Garden” murder dies in accident
3h ago
Jones on Duncan’s non-endorsement: ‘You can’t miss something you never wanted’
5h ago
Jones on Duncan’s non-endorsement: ‘You can’t miss something you never wanted’
5h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
18h ago
The Latest
Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight
9m ago
French police officer in custody after killing motorist
12m ago
Wainwright, Molina tie all-time mark as batterymates
12m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top