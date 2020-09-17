Greek police begin moving asylum-seekers into new camp

New arrivals are tested for the coronavirus, registered and assigned a tent.

“This is an operation for the protection of public health and with a clear humanitarian content,” the police said in a statement.

Six Afghans, including two minors, were arrested on suspicion of causing last week’s fires at Moria. The blazes broke out after isolation orders were issued during a generalized camp lockdown, when 35 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moria had a capacity of just over 2,700 people, but more than 12,500 people had been living in and around it when it burned down. The camp and its squalid conditions were held up by critics as a symbol of Europe’s failed migration policies.

Riot police with buses block the access as their colleagues with special suits to protect against coronavirus, take part in operation to evacuate a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, where migrants remained camped out on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The fires swept through the overcrowded camp at Moria on two nights last week, prompting more than 12,000 migrants and refugees to flee. Most of them remain without shelter even though emergency tents are available at another island site where a new camp is being built. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

