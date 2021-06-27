Greek police arrest 2 trying to sell rare Roman-era statue

Police in Thessaloniki said they also arrested a 35-year-old farmer from nearby Pella, who allegedly admitted that he had found the statue on his farm and gave it to the two men to sell.

Police were made aware of the finding and an undercover police officer posed as a buyer and, after a month of negotiations, the two men were arrested Friday in possession of the statue as they went to meet the purported buyer, police said in a statement, adding that such statues are “extremely rare.”