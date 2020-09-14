Greek PM demands more EU help to handle homeless migrants

Mitsotakis said he has been in touch with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the reallocation of at least some migrants from Moria, but he said there will be a new, permanent refugee camp on Lesbos.

The Greek army has been setting up tents at a former artillery range, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the old camp.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said an estimated 1,000 Moria residents would be relocated to the army-built tent city late Sunday and that getting everyone housed at the new site would take several days.

"At the moment, it’s happening on a voluntary basis,” Mitarakis told Greek TV station Open TV.

Mitarakis said those entering the new camp would undergo rapid testing for coronavirus and that five new cases have been found so far.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed solidarity Sunday with the migrants on Lesbos and called for “dignified” welcome for them. Francis had visited the Moria camp in 2016, bringing back to Rome with him 12 Syrian refugees.

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece. Vangelis Papandonis at the Moria camp and Nicole Winfield from Rome contributed.

A general view of the temporary camp for refugees and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter on the island after the fires deliberately set on Tuesday and Wednesday night gutted the Moria refugee camp.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

