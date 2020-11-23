Greek military setting up field hospital for COVID-19 cases

“After the rapid increase in admissions both the hospitals in Thessaloniki and their medical staff have reached their limits,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday.

According to figures released by health authorities on Friday, only 4% of ICU beds dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients in Thessaloniki were still available, with 210 of the 218 already occupied.

Greece has seen daily COVID-19 deaths spiral to above 100 over the weekend, with 108 people dying on Saturday and another 103 on Sunday. The country of about 11 million people now has more than 91,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,630 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A second nationwide lockdown was imposed earlier this month until the end of November but the restrictions are widely expected to be extended into December in some form.

An elderly woman wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus, speaks with another woman, in Athens, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Greece has seen a major resurgence of the virus after the summer, leading to dozens of deaths each day and thousands of new infections. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

