Greek militant on hunger strike suffers kidney failure

Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the November 17 group, began the protest on Jan. 8, arguing that a prison transfer in December occurred in violation of his rights as an inmate.

In central Athens Friday, brief clashes broke out during a protest between police and supporters of Koufodinas' demands. Police used water cannon to disperse a group of protesters who challenged a cordon near parliament.