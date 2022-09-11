ajc logo
X

Greek leader says armed conflict with Turkey won't happen

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

National & World News
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Greece’s prime minister says he cannot imagine that tensions with neighboring NATO ally Turkey could ever escalate into armed conflict

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says that he cannot imagine that tensions with neighboring NATO ally Turkey could ever escalate into armed conflict.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at a press conference Sunday at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where he gave the keynote speech Saturday outlining his government’s economic policy goals.

Asked by The Associated Press whether a recent escalation in rhetoric from Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could be the prelude to an armed conflict, Mitsotakis replied negatively.

“I don’t believe this will ever happen. And if, God forbid, it happened, Turkey would receive an absolutely devastating response. And I think they know it very well. Turkey knows the competence of the Greek (armed) forces,” he said.

Erdogan has accused Greece of occupying supposedly demilitarized islands in the Aegean Sea and has threatened that Turkey would take action.

Mitsotakis added that, despite Erdogan’s “unacceptable” comments, he was still open to dialogue and a meeting with him.

Mitsotakis linked Greece’s unequivocal support for Ukraine to concerns that, if Russia prevails, it could serve as an example to other countries with expansionist designs.

“There is a dividing line between the countries that respect the inviolability of borders (and) the rules of international law and those who believe that, based on the law of the strongest, they can target countries they believe are weaker and change the borders on a whim,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis added “it is very important to give Ukraine the chance to negotiate a peace with Russia on its own terms and certainly not as the loser in this war.”

___

Demetris Nellas contributed from Athens, Greece

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares for a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares for a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares for a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined ShapeCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses reporters during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Editors' Picks
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t want to talk about suspended striker Josef Martinez after his team’s 4-2 win against Toronto on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda declines to discuss Josef Martinez
1h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
1h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
52m ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
52m ago
Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife
4h ago
The Latest
Yousef Adi, 36, shows his injuries at his apartment in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Adi, who is seen in an amateur video lying face down, bloody and motionless, as an Israeli policeman kneels on his neck, said Sunday that Israeli forces beat and detained him without provocation as he headed to pray at Jerusalem's chief Muslim shrine. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Palestinian man left beaten, bloodied by Israeli police
5m ago
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
5m ago
'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
9m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: British horse racing honors Queen Elizabeth
14m ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
6h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top