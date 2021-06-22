Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over wife's killing

Police investigators said analysis of data from a smartwatch worn by Crouch had helped reveal inconsistencies in the pilot’s account of events.
Anagnostopoulos has been charged with felony counts of premeditated murder and animal abuse, and misdemeanor counts of providing false testimony and filing a false police report about the robbery.
If convicted on all counts, he would face a life sentence.
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, left, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, center, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, left, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, center in white vest, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Protesters take part in a rally against domestic violence outside a court house where helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos is giving evidence after being charged with the murder of his British-Greek wife, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Protesters take part in a rally against domestic violence outside a court house where helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos is giving evidence after being charged with the murder of his British-Greek wife, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, center, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, left, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
