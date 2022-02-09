Greek comedian gets suspended sentence for online sex videos

A court in the northern city of Thessaloniki sentenced the 58-year-old defendant to five years in prison — suspended for three years — for breaches of Greek privacy laws and fined him 10,000 euros ($11,500).

Greek media identified him as Stathis Panagiotopoulos, a member of the popular “Radio Arvyla” ("Unconfirmed Rumors") show. Panagiotopoulos was removed from the show in December after a former partner alleged that he had posted online, without her consent, videos of them having sex.