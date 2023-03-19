Greek city marks 80th anniversary of Auschwitz train convoy

Schinas also made reference to preparations to set up a European network of locations associated with the Holocaust.

David Saltiel, head of Greece’s Central Jewish Council and vice president of the World Jewish Congress, expressed his satisfaction that a long-planned Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki will soon be ready.

The Israeli government was represented by Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, who mentioned that his paternal grandparents left Thessaloniki in 1944, the year the city was liberated from the Germans. Akunis was one of the featured speakers at the ceremony, along with Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

Among the attendees was 75-year-old Shlomo Sevy, both of whose parents were among the rare Auschwitz survivors. He said his father had told him “'don’t ask how we stayed alive,'” he told The Associated Press.

There are now only about 1,200 Jews living in Thessaloniki, once home of Europe’s largest Jewish community called the “Jerusalem of the Balkans.” Smaller Jewish populations in other Greek cities were also heavily affected by the Holocaust, but not to the same extent. In Athens, especially, many Jews passed themselves off as Christians, with the assistance of the local population.

Demetris Nellas reported from Athens.