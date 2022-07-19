ajc logo
X

Greek Church protests baptism for celebrity same-sex parents

National & World News
By DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Greece’s Orthodox Church says it will send a letter of protest to the archbishop who heads the church in the United States after he baptized the children of celebrity fashion designer Peter Dundas and his partner, Evangelo Bousis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's Orthodox Church says it will send a letter of protest to the archbishop who heads the church in the United States after he baptized the children of celebrity fashion designer Peter Dundas and his partner, Evangelo Bousis.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided at the July 9 ceremony near Athens while in Greece on a private visit. Dundas and Bousis have a son and a daughter born via surrogacy.

Dundas, who has designed red-carpet and performance outfits for leading artists including Beyoncé, Ciara and Mary J. Blige, agreed to have his children baptized as Orthodox, the religion of his partner. Bousis is of Greek heritage.

In a statement published on its website Tuesday, the governing Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church said it would send letters of complaint to the U.S. church leader as well as to the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Greek Orthodox Church does not recognize same-sex unions. Greece allows same-sex couples to enter into legal cohabitation agreements but does not allow same-sex marriages.

Archbishop Elpidophoros did not immediately respond to the Greek church's objection. His official Twitter account featured an excerpt from a July 2 speech in New York in which he spoke out about the need for religion to heal divisions in society.

“Every person, no matter who they are, or what they have done – for better or for worse – is worthy of God’s love. And if they are worthy of God’s love, then they are worthy of our love, too,” Elpidophoros said. “The Church will never reject anyone on the basis of their personhood.”

The Holy Synod complaint was made in response to a letter to the church leadership from Metropolitan Bishop Antonios of Glyfada. He granted permission for the baptism of Dundas and Evangelo Bousis' children but said he did not know the ceremony involved a same-sex couple.

“His eminence the Archbishop of America acted unilaterally, on his own initiative and in an improper manner, in the full knowledge that these children (of God) do not belong to our (religious) family,” Antonios wrote. ___ Follow Gatopoulos on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Editors' Picks
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case21h ago
Inside City Hall: Relocation of Forest Cove residents behind schedule
23h ago
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments
21h ago
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments
21h ago
Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby
12h ago
The Latest
Bus rams into truck in southern Egypt, killing 23 people
13m ago
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
15m ago
Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
17m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top