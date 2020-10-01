Greece: Violence at school rally, concern over nursing home

Recent localized outbreaks concerning health officials include a nursing home in central Athens where dozens of elderly residents being hospitalized, and at several villages outside of Athens where the transmission was linked to a funeral attended by about 200 people.
Also Thursday, Greece’s Civil Protection Authority said it would hire 192 people on eight-month contracts to assist in efforts for coronavirus contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases. The authority issued a call for applications Thursday for Greek citizens under 40 with a college education to be deployed around Greece.
A municipality worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant outside a nursing home where dozens of elderly people have been found positive in COVID-19, in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A paramedic wearing a suit to protect against coronavirus, closes the door of an ambulance as an elderly woman of a nursing home, where dozens of residents people have been found positive in COVID-19, is being transferred to a hospital in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A paramedic wearing a suit to protect against coronavirus, closes the door of an ambulance as an elderly woman from a nursing home, where dozens of residents people have been found positive in COVID-19, is being transferred to a hospital in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A paramedic with a special suit to protect against coronavirus, adjusts the face mask of a patient as his colleague pulls the stretcher out of a nursing home where dozens of elderly people have been found positive to COVID-19, in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A paramedic with a special outfit to protect against coronavirus, adjusts the face mask of a patient as his colleague pushes the stretcher out of a nursing home where dozens of elderly people have been found positive in COVID-19, in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
