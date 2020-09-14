Greece, Turkey signal willingness to talk about sea dispute

Turkey argues that Greek islands close to its coastline should not project maritime zones for oil-and-gas exploitation, a view not shared by most western allies. Although the dispute is decades old, huge offshore natural gas sites discovered in recent years have intensified the quarrel.

“Natural gas has changed the geopolitical dynamics of the eastern Mediterranean maritime boundary disputes," says Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy. "Turkey views its future political and economic influence across the entire Mediterranean region and in Africa as being at stake.”

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday that Turkey supports peace and dialogue “if our wishes and demands are fulfilled.” He spoke on a visit to Antalya’s district of Kas, and later accused Greece of damaging efforts for talks with its military buildup on eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was visiting the Greek island of Kastellorizo, located directly across the Mediterranean from Kas, at the same time.

In response to the standoff with Turkey, Greece on Saturday announced a major new defense program that includes plans to buy 18 French-made Rafale fighter planes. Greece also plans to buy four navy helicopters and four new frigates, and to add 15,000 military personnel to its armed forces by 2025. ___ Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul and Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

FILE - In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, center, is surrounded by Turkish navy vessels as it was heading in the west of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey.

In this photo provided by the Greek President's office on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou inspects a guard of honour during celebrations marking when the southeastern island of Kastellorizo, formally became part of Greece.

FILE - In this photo provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Aug 10, 2020, Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, in red and white, is surrounded by Turkish navy vessels as it was heading in the west of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Monday.

In this photo provided by the Greek President's office on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, center, is cheered by residents during celebrations marking when the southeastern island of Kastellorizo, formally became part of Greece.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis waits for a news conference to start in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Mitsotakis outlined plans Saturday to upgrade the country's defense capabilities, including purchases of new fighter planes, frigates, helicopters and weapons systems, amid heightened tensions with neighboring Turkey over rights to resources in the eastern Mediterranean.