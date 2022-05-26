ajc logo
X

Greece tells UN that Turkey is challenging its sovereignty

National & World News
By DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Greece has told the head of the United Nations that Turkey is directly challenging its sovereignty over islands in the eastern Aegean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has told the head of the United Nations that Turkey is directly challenging its sovereignty over islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, and pursuing a hostile and “revisionist” policy that is destabilizing the region.

The four-page letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, dated May 25 and signed by Greece's permanent U.N. representative, Maria Theofili, was seen by The Associated Press on Thursday.

“Greece solemnly calls upon Turkey to stop questioning Greece’s sovereignty over its Aegean islands, in particular through legally baseless and historically false assertions (and) to abstain from threatening Greece with war,” the letter reads.

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over sea boundaries, but the disagreement flared in 2020 as oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean intensified.

Turkey is demanding that Greece demilitarize its eastern islands, maintaining the action is required under 20th century treaties that ceded sovereignty of the islands to Greece. The Greek government calls the demand a deliberate misinterpretation and has accused Turkey, a fellow NATO member, of stepping up hostile actions in the area.

“Highly threatening acts by Turkey (include) repeated overflights of Greek territory by fighter jets in contravention to international law,” the letter said.

The Greek-Turkish dispute largely centers around oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean, specifically around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.

A Turkish survey mission two years ago triggered a tense naval stand-off that Western allies had warned ran the risk of escalating into a military conflict.

In response to the energy crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine, Greece has pledged to temporarily reverse a coal phase-out and step up hydrocarbon exploration along its western coastline. ___

Follow Gatopoulos on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice3h ago
UGA ‘close to finalizing’ lucrative contract extension for football coach Kirby Smart
1h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
7h ago
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
3h ago
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
3h ago
Todd Stansbury outlines Georgia Tech’s position on collectives
5h ago
The Latest
Sri Lanka PM stresses urgency for economic reform plan
11m ago
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
12m ago
Polish lawmakers back removing judicial body EU criticized
12m ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top