Greece strike to disrupt public transport

Although the government has carried out mass hirings of medical workers since the pandemic struck and has more than doubled the number of intensive care beds in the country since mid-2019, many intensive care units, particularly in northern Greece where the outbreak has been most severe, are near or at their capacity. Health authorities have appropriated two private clinics in the northern city of Thessaloniki and their staff, to be used for coronavirus patients.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday that ICU doctors hired on temporary contracts during the pandemic would have their contracts made permanent.

“It is an act of recognition by the state for the important work they performed during the pandemic, but there is also an imperative need to staff the new intensive care units that have opened in recent months,” Mitsotakis said.

A second nationwide lockdown was imposed earlier this month until Nov. 30, although the restrictions will almost certainly continue into December.

An elderly woman passes next to a closed wine bar restaurant in Athens on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Greece is set to extend its lockdown measures beyond the end of November given the spread of COVID-19 and the pressure on hospitals, the country's health minister warned Monday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus, passes a Santa Claus mural by artist Solonas which decorated the store window of a bakery in Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Greece is set to extend its lockdown measures beyond the end of November given the spread of COVID-19 and the pressure on hospitals, the country's health minister warned Monday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis